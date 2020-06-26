U.S. in a 'better place' than 2 months ago, Pence says, despite COVID-19 surges in several states

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence on Friday sounded a note of optimism about the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that 34 states show a measure of stabilizing numbers of new cases, but he encouraged people to continue physical distancing and other strategies to help contain the spread of the virus.

Pence, at the first U.S. coronavirus task force briefing in months, said that 16 states are seeing an increase in infections and that the federal government is focused on rising cases in the South.

"As we see the new cases rising, and we're tracking them very carefully, there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we are back to that place that we were two months ago, that we're in a time of great losses and great hardship on the American people. The reality is we're in a much better place," Pence said.

"The truth is we did slow the spread. We did flatten the curve," he said, though visual graphs of the U.S. battle with the coronavirus over time don't necessarily reflect that view.

In about four months, more than 2.4 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in the United States and over 124,000 have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, though Pence quoted a total of 126,000

The vice-president said there were no outstanding requests from the states dealing with surges for personal protective equipment or medical supplies.

WATCH l 'You are part of a process': Fauci:

The top U.S. infectious disease specialist called on young people to accept 'societal responsibility' amid a surge of positive tests for coronavirus. 1:03

Pence tried to put a positive spin on the fact that in many jurisdictions, those under 35 are accounting for about half of new infections, given that younger people recover more quickly from the effects of the virus.

"We still have work to do, so we say to every American, particularly those in counties and in states that are being impacted by rising cases: Now is the time for everybody to do their part," Pence said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the frequently played news clips of younger Americans seen out enjoying bars or beaches. He urged healthy and young Americans to pay heed to sick relatives or those with pre-existing conditions that make them susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19, the sometimes deadly respiratory illness.

"The thing that you really need to realize is when you do that, you are part of a process," said Fauci.

"You have an individual responsibility to your self, but you [also] have a societal responsibility," he added.

Texas reduces capacity, size of gatherings

The White House held nearly daily briefings for several weeks during the first spread of the virus, usually led by President Donald Trump, who did not attend Friday's briefing.

As new coronavirus cases surged in Texas and Florida, officials in both states on Friday ordered bars to once again close down and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants, in a setback to efforts to open up their economies during the pandemic.

WATCH l 'The wheels are coming off': several factors contribute to surges:

Some parts of the U.S. are bracing for the impact on hospitals as cases of COVID-19 surge amid a lack of political will to respond. 2:01

Gov. Greg Abbott gave bars in Texas until midday Friday to close down, while Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation told bars to immediately stop serving alcohol on their premises.

The announcements marked a major step back by both states — two of the largest and early drivers in attempts to reopen the economy — and an acknowledgement that infection figures had grown too worrisome to stand pat. Florida on Friday announced a startling 8,942 new COVID-19 cases.

That number was a leap from Florida's previous record of 5,511 new daily cases, reached on June 24. Total U.S. cases rose 40,751 on Thursday, a record daily increase.

The attempts by Texas, Florida, South Carolina and other states at a more complete economic reopening have boomeranged in a resurgence of cases that is changing the nature of the pandemic and likely to test the strength of any broader economic rebound in the U.S.

A health-care worker administers a coronavirus test to a patient at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center on Thursday in Tampa Bay, Fla. The state is among those dealing with a recent surge in positive coronavirus cases. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Texas had been at the forefront of states peeling away restrictions designed to control the deadly pandemic. It allowed bars to reopen in May, when revellers flouting physical-distancing rules celebrated Memorial Day weekend.

It has since witnessed one of the biggest increases in new cases in the country, reporting 5,996 on Thursday. The state has seen a record number of hospitalizations for 13 straight days.

Abbott ordered bars to shut once again at noon on Friday, except for takeout, and told restaurants to limit indoor capacity to 50 per cent from a previous 75 per cent.

Health experts say that a high rate of positive testing signals that the state is losing control of the spread.

"At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," the Republican governor said in a statement.

Abbott also banned most outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people without approval. On Thursday, he suspended elective surgeries in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up hospital bed space.

While Trump and Pence have in recent days drawn a correlation between the rise in cases due to the fact more testing is taking place, hospitalizations are up in several areas.

Also reporting record rises in cases this week were Alabama, Arizona, California, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming.

Pressed on rallies, masks

A number of the hardest-hit states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona and Arkansas, have Republican governors who have resisted mask-wearing requirements and echoed Trump's desire to quickly reopen the economy.

The mayor of Austin, the state capital, faulted Abbott for not requiring Texans to wear face coverings. "We have to make it mandatory," Steve Adler, a Democrat, told CNN.

Reaction from Colorado congresswoman DeGette:

Instead of telling people to wear masks, <a href="https://twitter.com/VP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VP</a> Pence said everyone should pray. <br><br>That’s absurd. How about prayer AND masks?<br><br>We are the midst of a global pandemic. And we need this administration to stop playing politics with what is a very serious threat to our public health. —@RepDianaDeGette

Reporters in Washington pressed officials on the mixed messages coming from the administration, pointing to a Trump rally in Oklahoma last week in which many attendees were crowded in an indoor arena, largely without masks.

Both Trump and Pence have eschewed wearing masks themselves.

Pence said in response that the freedom to assemble was enshrined in the Constitution, urging those who get out in the public to do so responsibly.

He was then off to meet with aviation officials as the airline industry struggles to encourage demand for travel in a time of pandemic.