2 U.K. women assaulted in 'disgusting' homophobic bus attack

Four male teens have been arrested after two women were punched and robbed in what police on Friday called a "disgusting" homophobic assault on a London bus.

The attack, which Prime Minister Theresa May and Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned, occurred in the early hours of May 30 after the women, both in their 20s, boarded a bus in West Hampstead.

"As they sat on the top deck, they were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them," a police statement said.

"The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus. A phone and bag were stolen during the assault."

Both were treated in hospital for facial injuries.

Police later said four males aged 15 to 18 had been arrested, and they were looking for other suspects.

'Picked out and targeted'

Melania Geymonat, 28, told BBC Radio the men began harassing them when they discovered she and her girlfriend, Chris, were a couple.

"They surrounded us and started saying really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us," Geymonat said.

"To ease the situation I tried to make some jokes, like Chris wasn't understanding because she didn't speak English. She even acted as if she was sick … but they started throwing coins. The next thing I know Chris is in the middle of the bus, and they are punching her.

Hello everybody. We appreciate our privacy now. BBC London News and Google BBC iPlayer will have the story after 7. Thanks<br>Hola! Apreciamos tener nuestra privacidad. La historia saldrá en BBC London News o Google BBC iPlayer después de las 7. Gracias —@melaniageymonat

"So I immediately went there by impulse and tried to pull her out of there, and they started punching me. I was really bleeding."

Det. Supt. Andy Cox called it "a disgusting attack on two women who appear to have been picked out and targeted by a group of youths."

"The suspects have made a number of homophobic comments toward the couple before throwing coins at them," he said in a statement. "When the women tried to reason with the group, the attack escalated to an assault."