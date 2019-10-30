U.K.'s party leaders brace for Brexit election Dec. 12

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn were set to trade barbs over Brexit and public spending Wednesday when they face off in U.K. Parliament for the last time before a Dec. 12 general election.

The House of Commons on Tuesday approved an early election that politicians hope could break the deadlock over the U.K.'s stalled departure from the European Union. The date will become law once it is approved Wednesday by the unelected House of Lords, which doesn't have the power to overrule the elected Commons.

The looming national vote comes 2½ years before the next one was scheduled, in 2022, and will be the country's first December election since 1923.

While Johnson's Conservative Party has a wide lead in opinion polls, analysts say the election is unpredictable because Brexit cuts across traditional party loyalties.

Johnson and Corbyn will trade carefully crafted quips when they face off in their regularly scheduled question-and-answer session. This will be the last episode of Prime Minister's Questions before Parliament is suspended for the five-week election campaign.

Johnson has told Conservative lawmakers this will be a "tough election."

After three years of inconclusive political wrangling over Brexit, U.K. voters are weary and the results of an election are hard to predict.

Johnson will campaign as a leader with a plan to "get Brexit done," but who has been held back by an obstructive Parliament.

The prime minister struck a divorce deal with the EU, which was approved in principle by lawmakers. But Johnson withdrew it after Parliament demanded more time to scrutinize it.

"We need this general election to get a clear mandate from the people to deliver Brexit, the deal we have, which will get us out of the European Union," said Alister Jack, the government's Scottish secretary.

Brexit has caused intense political wrangling and division in the U.K. Now politicians will face voters — years ahead of schedule. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Labour will seek to project unity despite internal divisions between those who want to go through with Brexit and those who want to remain in the EU. The left-of-centre party calculates that voters want to talk about issues such as health care, education and social welfare — all victims of funding cuts by Conservative governments — instead of more Brexit debates.

Meanwhile, two smaller parties on opposite sides of the Brexit divide hope to make gains.

The strongly pro-EU Liberal Democrats have been eating away at Labour and Conservative support in big cities and university towns, where many voters opted in 2016 to remain in the EU.

The Brexit Party led by veteran euroskeptic Nigel Farage hopes to persuade "leave" voters to back a no-deal Brexit rather than Johnson's divorce agreement, under which the U.K. would keep some common rules and obligations with the bloc in order to keep trade flowing.

Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would disrupt trade and plunge the U.K. economy into recession.

There's a strong chance December's election could produce a Parliament as divided over Brexit as the current one. The clock is still ticking down to the new Brexit deadline of Jan. 31, the date approved by the EU this week when it agreed to postpone the planned Oct. 31 departure.

"To my British friends," European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted Tuesday. "The EU27 has formally adopted the extension. It may be the last one. Please make the best use of this time."

EU: risk of no-deal Brexit still exists

The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday the risk of the U.K.'s chaotic departure from the bloc without a divorce agreement still existed, and that future trade talks would be "difficult and demanding."

"The risk of Brexit happening without a ratified deal still exists," Barnier told a speech in Brussels. "We still need to prepare."

He said a no-deal split could happen at the end of January, if the U.K. Parliament failed to ratify Johnson's agreement and London did not get another delay on the divorce.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, seen addressing the European Economic and Social Committee, said on Wednesday that the risk of Brexit happening without a ratified deal still exists. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

It could also happen at the end of the status-quo transition period envisaged after Brexit until the end of 2020, Barnier said, if no new trade deal is agreed between the two sides by then and no extra time is given to achieve that.

The negotiator warned there was precious little time between the Brexit day and the end of 2020 to agree a new trade deal.

"It will be a difficult and demanding set of negotiations," he said. "The time we have at hand to conclude this negotiation will be extremely short, 11 months."

"Because of our geographic closeness and our economic interdependence … we want to have solid guarantees on the level-playing field aspects."

Barnier warned the bloc will only give the U.K. as much access to its single market after Brexit as is justified by London ensuring that EU rules and standards are preserved.

"We will keep a close watch and be extremely vigilant on … social rights, environmental protection, state aid and obviously on issues of taxation."

"We want zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumping."