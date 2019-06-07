U.K.'s Brexit Party narrowly defeated in key electoral test
Brexit Party wants out of EU — with or without a deal
The upstart Brexit Party has failed in its first attempt to win a seat in Britain's Parliament, narrowly losing to the left-of-centre Labour Party in a special election.
Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won the Peterborough constituency in eastern England by 683 votes over the Brexit Party's Mike Greene.
The result, announced Friday, is a blow to the momentum of the months-old Brexit Party led by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.
The party wants Britain to leave the European Union, with or without a divorce deal. That message has resonated with Brexit-backing voters angry at the country's political deadlock. The party won almost a third of U.K. votes in last month's European Parliament election.
The election was called after Peterborough's previous Labour lawmaker was jailed for lying about a speeding offence.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.