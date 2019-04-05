U.K. PM Theresa May asks EU for Brexit delay until June 30
British Prime Minister Theresa May is requesting that the deadline for her country to leave the European Union be extended until June 30.
In a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk Friday, May said that "the United Kingdom proposes that this period should end on 30 June, 2019."
EU leaders agreed late last month to prolong the Brexit date from March 29 until April 12, unless May could push their mutually agreed divorce deal through Parliament.
May said Britain will make contingency plans to take part in European Parliament elections in May if no Brexit deal is reached in the interim.
She said in her letter Friday to the EU that she is making these preparations even though she believes it's not in Britain's interest or the European Union's interest for Britain to take part in the elections because it is a departing member state.
May said she "accepts" the EU position that if Britain hasn't left the 28-nation bloc by May 23, it will have a legal obligation to take part in the elections.
The prime minister said she is still hopeful of reaching a compromise agreement that could take Britain out of the EU before that time.
