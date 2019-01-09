Skip to Main Content
U.K. leader brings her ailing Brexit deal back to Parliament for debate

U.K. leader brings her ailing Brexit deal back to Parliament for debate

The British government is bringing its little-loved Brexit deal back to Parliament, a month after postponing a vote on the agreement to stave off near-certain defeat.

Vote on PM Theresa May's deal is set for Jan. 15

The Associated Press ·
A pro-Brexit protester, centre, argues with an anti-Brexit protester during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The British government is bringing its little-loved Brexit deal back to Parliament, a month after postponing a vote on the agreement to stave off near-certain defeat.

Lawmakers are beginning five days of debate Wednesday on the agreement with the European Union setting out the terms of Britain's departure from the bloc on March 29.

A vote, initially slated for December, is scheduled for Jan. 15.

But opposition remains strong from both pro-Brexit and pro-EU U.K. lawmakers. Brexiteers are urging the government to ramp up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal.

But many lawmakers, and businesses, say that could cause economic turmoil.

The de-facto deputy Prime Minister, David Lidington, said the only way to avoid a disruptive no-deal "is for Parliament to endorse and ratify a deal."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories