U.K., EU agree to 'great' new Brexit deal, PM Boris Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to a "great" new Brexit deal and urged lawmakers to approve it on the weekend.

"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said.

"Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the U.K. and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

Juncker said he would recommend the 27 EU nations to endorse the deal during their summit later Thursday.

The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31.