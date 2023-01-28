Memphis police disbands so-called 'Scorpion unit' involved in Tyre Nichols beating

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called "Scorpion" special unit whose officers violently beat Black motorist Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.

Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said Saturday that she "listened intently" to Nichols' relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision.

"It is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the Scorpion unit," she said in a statement.

She said the officers currently assigned to the unit "agree unreservedly" with the step.

The "Scorpion" unit is composed of three teams of about 30 officers who target violent offenders in areas beset by high crime. It had been inactive since Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest.

Recently released video shows officers savagely beating Nichols, a 29-year-old FedEx worker, for three minutes while screaming profanities at him in an assault that the Nichols family legal team has likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Nichols calls out for his mother before his limp body is propped against a squad car and the officers exchange fist-bumps.

Five officers, who are also Black, have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes in Nichols's death three days after the arrest.