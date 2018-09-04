Skip to Main Content
Typhoon brings heavy rain, powerful winds to western Japan
Updated

High winds and heavy rain whipped the Japanese cities of Kobe and Osaka and surrounding areas Tuesday as a powerful typhoon made landfall, disrupting train service and air travel.

More than 700 flights cancelled, high-speed bullet train service suspended

The Associated Press ·
High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture, in western Japan on Tuesday. Typhoon Jebi is forecast to bring heavy rain and high winds to much of the country. (Ichiro Sakano/Kyodo News via AP)

Typhoon Jebi was heading north across a swath of Japan's main island of Honshu toward the Sea of Japan. The storm had sustained winds of 160 km/h with gusts to 215 km/h, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Japan's Kyodo News service said it was the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993.

In Osaka, the Universal Studios Japan theme park and U.S. consulate were both closed. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cancelled a scheduled trip to Kyushu, Japan's southernmost main island, to oversee the government's response to the typhoon, Kyodo said.

The typhoon first made landfall on the island of Shikoku and then again near Kobe on Honshu. Television footage showed fallen tree branches and high seas overflowing onto low-lying areas.

More than 700 flights have been cancelled, according to Japanese media tallies. High-speed bullet train service was suspended from Tokyo west to Hiroshima.

Tokyo escaped relatively unscathed, with some intermittent squalls.

A woman struggles with her umbrella in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Toru Hanai/Reuters)
