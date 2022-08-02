2 more found dead as huge California wildfire continues to rage

Two more people were found dead within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday.

Search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"This brings the confirmed fatality number to four," the sheriff's statement said. "At this time there are no unaccounted for persons." Other details were not immediately disclosed.

Remains of two people were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River that sustained major damage in the McKinney Fire, sheriff's officials said.

That blaze has burned nearly 228 square kilometres and is the largest of several wildfires burning in the Klamath National Forest near the California-Oregon border.

"It's really tragic when a fire gets up and moves this fast and basically takes out a community. And that's what happened in the Klamath River area," Mike Lindbery, a spokesperson with the fire's incident management team, said Tuesday.

'Keep your prayers out for us'

As flames raged over the weekend in California, Franklin Thom fled his home in the small city of Yreka where he grew up on the edge of a national forest in California.

He made it to a shelter with his daughter, his medicine, some clothes and his shower shoes. Unlike some others, he was told that he had escaped with his home still standing.

"Keep your prayers out for us," said Thom, 55.

A resident of Siskiyou County, Calif., near the border with Oregon, surveys the charred landscape from a fast-moving wildfire and lists the many homes and structures that have been wiped out.

More than 100 homes and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday. Rain helped firefighters as they worked to control the spread of the fire, but authorities said it continued to burn.

The cause of the McKinney blaze is under investigation.

A smaller fire near the tiny community of Happy Camp forced evacuations and road closures as it burned out of control Tuesday. Still more fires are raging in the Western U.S., threatening thousands of homes.

Fires continue in Montana, Idaho, Nebraska

In northwestern Montana, a fire that started Friday near the town of Elmo on the Flathead Indian Reservation has burned some structures, but authorities said they didn't immediately know if any were homes.

The blaze measured 66 square kilometres on Tuesday, with 10 per cent containment, fire officials said. Some residents were forced to flee Monday as gusting afternoon winds drove the fire.

The Moose Fire in Idaho has burned more than 220 square km in the Salmon-Challis National Forest while threatening homes, mining operations and fisheries near the town of Salmon. It was 23 per cent contained Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Co-ordination Center.

In this photo provided by the Nebraska Forest Service, a bicycle is seen beneath a downed power pole as smoke from the Carter Canyon wildfire drifts in western Nebraska on Monday. Fire crews battling a the fire that has destroyed some homes looked to the skies Tuesday as forecasters warned of thunderstorms. (Nebraska Forest Service/The Associated Press)

A wildfire raging in northwestern Nebraska led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes near the small city of Gering. The Carter Canyon Fire began Saturday as two separate fires that merged. It was more than 30 per cent contained by Tuesday.

'We've got the weather'

California's McKinney Fire grew to become the state's largest wildfire so far this year after it was fed by weekend winds gusting to 50 km/h.

Cloudy weather and scattered rain continued to help firefighters Tuesday as bulldozers managed to ring the small and scenic tourism destination city of Yreka, Calif., with firebreaks. Crews carving firebreaks in steep, rugged terrain also made progress, fire officials said.

The blaze was holding about 6.4 km from downtown Yreka, which has a population of about 7,500.

"We've got the weather," said Todd Mack, an incident fire commander with the U.S. Forest Service. "We've got the horsepower. And we're getting after it."

But lightning over the weekend also sparked several smaller fires near the McKinney blaze. And despite the much-needed moisture, forests and fields in the region remained bone-dry.

The fast-growing McKinney Fire in Northern California has burned more than 30,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest near the state's border with Oregon. The situation is further complicated by thunderstorms bringing erratic winds that can drive flames in unexpected directions.

Among those waiting out the fire at the Yreka shelter Monday was Paisley Bamberg, 33. She arrived a few months ago from West Columbia, S.C., and had been living in a motel with her six children, ranging in age from 15 to one-year-old twins, when she was told to evacuate.

"I started throwing everything on the top of my truck," she said, noting she had to leave many things behind.

Bamberg said she had just been hired at an Arby's restaurant and wondered if it will survive the fire.

"There might not be much there when we get back," she said. "I don't know if I have a job. The kids were supposed to start school and I don't know if the school is still standing."

Bamberg said she was trying to keep up her spirits. "I have six little humans that are depending on me. I can't break down or falter."

'I never thought it would ever happen'

About 2,500 people were under evacuation orders, but Thom said he knew many who had remained in Yreka.

"There's still a lot of people in town, people who refused to leave," he said. "A lot of people who don't have vehicles and can't go. It's really sad."

Thom has lived in Yreka all his life but said it was the first time he had been threatened by a wildfire.

Three smoke plumes from the McKinney Fire in California are seen early Saturday. (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Cal Fire/The Associated Press)

"I never thought it would ever happen. I thought, 'We're invincible,' " he said. "This is making a liar out of me."

Scientists have said climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

The U.S. Forest Service shut down a 177-kilometre section of the famed Pacific Crest Trail in Northern California and southern Oregon. Authorities helped 60 hikers in that area evacuate on Saturday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Oregon.