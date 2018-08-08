Skip to Main Content
Twitter CEO says 'people can form their own opinions' about Alex Jones, Infowars

Twitter CEO says 'people can form their own opinions' about Alex Jones, Infowars

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company's decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show, as many other social media platforms have done, saying he did not break any rules.

Twitter not following suit like Facebook, Apple and Spotify, which have removed some Jones content

The Associated Press ·
Alex Jones, right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, is shown in 2017 in Austin, Texas. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in an online statement Tuesday night that removing Jones from the platform would only fuel conspiracy theorists. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company's decision not to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show, as many other social media platforms have done, saying he did not break any rules.

Over the past week, Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify took down material published by Jones, reflecting more aggressive enforcement of their hate speech policies after rising online backlash and rising pressure on Twitter to do the same.

Jones's Facebook account has also been suspended for 30 days but he still has a "verified" Twitter account. A separate Twitter account for Infowars is also still running.

"We didn't suspend Alex Jones or Infowars yesterday," Dorsey said in a series of tweets late Tuesday . "We know that's hard for many, but the reason is simple: he hasn't violated our rules. We'll enforce if he does."

Dorsey said Twitter did not want to take "one-off actions to make us feel good in the short term," which would add "fuel to new conspiracy theories."

He said he wanted the company to avoid succumbing to outside pressure but instead impartially enforce straightforward principles "regardless of political viewpoints." He also linked to a blog post Tuesday by the company's vice president for trust and safety, Del Harvey, outlining the company's policies.

"Twitter is reflective of real conversations happening in the world, and that sometimes includes perspectives that may be offensive, controversial, and/or bigoted," she said. "While we welcome everyone to express themselves on our service, we prohibit targeted behaviour that harasses, threatens, or uses fear to silence the voices of others."

Jones, who has 858,000 followers on Twitter, has built up his profile while promulgating conspiracy theories, including the claim that the 9/11 attacks were carried out by the U.S. government. He is perhaps most notorious for claiming that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass school shooting, which left 26 children and adults dead in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax and that the surviving relatives are paid actors. Family members of some of the victims are suing Jones for defamation.

Dorsey said it's up to journalists to "document, validate, and refute" rumours and sensationalized issues spread by accounts like Jones's so "people can form their own opinions."

Twitter is taking other steps besides account deletions to combat misuse in its battle to rein in hate and abuse, even as it tries to stay true to its roots as a bastion of free expression. Dorsey acknowledged last year that the company hasn't done enough to curb abuse and protect users.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio and online platforms and had been available on YouTube, reached at least 70 million people a week. It's unclear how big his audience is now after the latest bans.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us