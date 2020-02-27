Turkish official says 22 soldiers killed in airstrike by Syrian government forces
An airstrike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwestern Idlib region killed 22 Turkish soldiers, the local governor in the southeastern province of Hatay said early Friday.
News of strike follows word that Turkish forces helped Syrian rebels retake key northwestern town
He had previously said the death toll from the strike was nine Turkish soldiers.
More to come.