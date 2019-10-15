Skip to Main Content
Turkish, Kurdish forces battle for border town in Syria
World·New

Turkish artillery are pounding suspected Syrian Kurdish positions near a town in northeast Syria as Turkey's military incursion enters its seventh day.
The Associated Press ·
Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al Ayn as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar on Tuesday. (Stoyan Nenov/Reuters)

An Associated Press journalist on Tuesday reported heavy bombardment of targets in the countryside of Ras al Ayn, days after Turkey announced that it had captured the border town. Turkish jets also carried out at least one airstrike.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported Kurdish fighters had retaken the town.

A Turkish military official denied reports that Turkey had begun an assault on the Kurdish-held town of Manbij, without giving further detail.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey's offensive in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, calling on the international community to support the initiative or "begin admitting refugees" from Syria.

