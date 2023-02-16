Teenage girl freed from rubble 10 days after earthquake in Turkey

A teenage girl was pulled alive from the rubble in Turkey on Thursday, more than 10 days after an earthquake that has killed more than 42,000 people in the country and neighbouring Syria, as families of those still missing await news of their fate.

The 17-year-old was rescued in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province, broadcaster TRT Haber reported, 248 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6.

Footage showed her being carried on a stretcher to an ambulance covered with a gold-coloured thermal blanket.

The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said. In Syria, where the earthquake has compounded a humanitarian crisis caused by 12 years of war, the reported death is toll 5,800 — a figure that has changed little in days.

While several people were also found alive in Turkey on Wednesday, reports of such rescues have become increasingly infrequent. Authorities in Turkey and Syria have not announced how many people are still missing.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid after being left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures.

Major cracks in the road from last week's earthquake are shown Thursday in the Pazarcik district of the city of Kahramanmaras. (Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images)

In the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, a photo of two missing boys had been tied to a tree close to the block of flats where they lived.

"Their parents are deceased," said earthquake survivor Bayram Nacar, who stood waiting with other local men wearing masks as an excavator cleared a huge pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal rods behind the tree.

He said the bodies of the boys' parents were still under the rubble.

"The father was called Atilla Sariyildiz. His body is yet to be found. We are hoping to find the parents after the excavators remove the debris."

More than 4,300 aftershocks had hit the disaster zone since the initial quake, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

LISTEN | Anger growing over alleged construction corruption in earthquake-ravaged Turkey:

The Current 21:25 Anger is growing over alleged construction corruption in earthquake-stricken Turkey Anger is growing over why so many buildings collapsed when earthquakes struck parts of Syria and Turkey last week. We look into alleged construction corruption with David Alexander, a professor of emergency planning and management at University College London; and Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, a former journalist and now a fellow at the U.S.-based think tank, Brookings Institution.

Aid convoys pick up in Syria

The Syrian government has declared the death toll in territory it controls as 1,414, saying this is the final tally.

The bulk of fatalities in Syria have been in the rebel-held northwest, but rescuers say nobody has been found alive there since Feb. 9 and the focus has shifted to helping survivors.

Syrian quake survivor Omar Hussein al-Ahmad sits with a child near his rescued birds outside his tent at a camp on the outskirts of the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

With much of the region's sanitation infrastructure damaged or rendered inoperable, health authorities face a daunting task in trying to ensure that people now remain disease-free.

The aid effort in the northwest has been hampered by the conflict and many people there feel abandoned as aid heads to other parts of the sprawling disaster zone.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was particularly concerned about the welfare of people in the northwest, where some four million people were already dependent on humanitarian aid before the earthquake struck.

Aid deliveries from Turkey were severed completely in the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, when a route used by the United Nations was temporarily blocked.

Earlier this week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted approval for two additional crossings to be opened for aid — more than a week after the earthquake. The WHO has asked him to give approval for more access points to be opened.

WATCH | Aid begins to arrive but many Syrians left to fend for themselves:

Aid begins to flow into Syria more than a week after earthquake Duration 2:13 A steady flow of humanitarian aid is beginning to arrive in Syria more than a week after the earthquakes, as Syria’s government agrees to open two more land crossings from Turkey. Up until now, many Syrians have been left to fend for themselves.

As of Thursday, 119 UN trucks had gone through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam crossings since the earthquake, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs told Reuters.

The aid was made up of food, essential medicine, tents and other shelter items, and cholera testing kits, given the area is still witnessing a cholera outbreak.

Britain said on Wednesday it was issuing two new licences to make it easier for aid agencies helping earthquake relief efforts to operate in Syria without breaching sanctions aimed at the Assad government and its backers.