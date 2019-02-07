Skip to Main Content
Turkey rescuers pull 5-year-old girl from rubble

Turkish emergency services have pulled out a 5-year-old girl from the rubble of an eight-story apartment building in Istanbul about 18 hours after it collapsed.
Rescuers carry a girl on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in Istanbul. (Huseyin Aldemir/Reuters)

The girl, Havva Tekgoz, was carried to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher as one person in a crowd of onlookers chanted "God is great!"

Overnight, a 9-year-old boy was also rescued from the debris.

At least three people have been found dead in the rubble, and 13 people — including Tekgoz — have been rescued. It wasn't known how many more people remain unaccounted for.

The building, with 43 people living in 14 apartments, collapsed on Wednesday. The cause was under investigation but authorities said the top three floors had been illegally built.

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul on Thursday. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)
