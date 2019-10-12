Turkey-backed Syrian rebels seize border town's centre
Syrian Kurdish-led authority says nearly 200,000 people displaced by offensive
Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized control of Ras al-Ayn's town centre in northeast Syria on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said as Turkey's offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day.
"The (Syrian rebel) national army took control of the town center this morning. Inspections are being conducted in residential areas," the official said.
The Syrian Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria said on Saturday that 191,069 people have been displaced as a result of Turkish military operations.
In a statement, the Kurdish-led authority said the incursion has caused successive waves of displacement from Dayrik also known as al-Malikiya at the Iraqi border to Kobani some 400 kilometres to the west.
The United Nations on Friday estimated some 100,000 people had left their homes in northern Syria since the offensive began on Wednesday.
The death toll among Syrian Kurdish-led fighters has risen to 74, most of whom have been killed in the Tel Abyad area, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Saturday.
Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman also said 49 fighters with Turkish backed Syrian rebel groups have been killed.
The death toll among civilians in Syria had climbed to 20 after two people died in the city of Qamishli, he said. Most of the civilian deaths were also in Tel Abyad, a border town that is one of the focal points of the operation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.