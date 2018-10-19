Turkey hasn't shared Khashoggi audio with U.S., minister says

Turkey's foreign minister says his country has not shared any audio recordings from Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance with U.S. officials.

The state-run Anadolu Agency also quoted Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying that Turkey would share "with the world" the results of its investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi, who hasn't been seen sincethe Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Cavusoglu made the comments during a visit to Albania on Friday.

A report on Wednesday by the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak, citing what it described as an audio recording of Khashoggi's slaying, alleges a Saudi team accosted the 60-year-old journalist after he entered the consulate, cutting off his fingers and later decapitating him.

Turkish reports say Khashoggi was killed by members of an assassination squad with ties to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudis have dismissed those reports as baseless, but have yet to explain what happened to Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically of Prince Mohammed's rise to power.

Fred Hiatt, Editorial page editor with The Washington Post, says the newsroom made a difficult decision to move forward with the publication of what could be Jamal Khashoggi's final column, after the journalist went missing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A Turkish official said Friday that investigators are looking into the possibility that Khashoggi's remains may have been taken to a forest on the outskirts of Istanbul or to another city — if and after he was killed inside the consulate earlier this month.

The official told The Associated Press that police have established that two vehicles belonging to the consulate left the building the day Khashoggi had walked in and vanished.

One of the vehicles travelled to the nearby Belgrade Forest while the other travelled to the city of Yalova, across the Sea of Marmara from Istanbul, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the secrecy of the ongoing investigation.

It was not immediately clear if police had already searched the areas.

Trump warns of 'very severe' consequences

President Donald Trump, who first came out hard on the Saudis over the disappearance but has since backed off, said Thursday it "certainly looks" as though Khashoggi is dead, and that the consequences for the Saudis "will have to be very severe" if they are found to have killed him.

Saudi Arabia has not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press over recent days over Khashoggi's disappearance.

On Friday, Turkey's pro-government Sabah newspaper printed more surveillance camera photographs allegedly showing members of a Saudi team brought in to Turkey to dispose of Khashoggi.

Turkish officials identified the man who was seen walking toward the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul prior to Khashoggi's arrival as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a member of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's entourage. (Sabah via Associated Press)

A leaked surveillance photo published by the same paper on Thursday showed that a member of Prince Mohammed's entourage during several trips abroad had walked into the Saudi Consulate just before the writer disappeared.

The man, identified by Turkish officials as Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, has been photographed in the background of Prince Mohammed's trips to the United States, France and Spain this year.

This week, Turkish crime-scene investigators searched the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul and carried out a second search of the consulate itself. Authorities have not said specifically what they found, although technicians carried out bags and boxes from the consul general's home. He left Turkey on Tuesday.

Pakistani PM heads to Saudi conference

In related developments, senior government officials from the United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands cancelled out of an investment conference in Saudi Arabia amid questions over the kingdom's involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance.

The kingdom had hoped to use the event, which is set to be held in Riyadh over three days starting Tuesday, to boost its global image. Several top business executives have also cancelled plans to attend, as has the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde.

On Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Prime Minister Imran Khan would travel to Saudi Arabia next week to attend the conference. It said Khan would also meet King Salman.

Khan has been trying to secure bailout loans from IMF to avoid an economic meltdown and is also seeking loans from Riyadh.