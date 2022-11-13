Bomb attack on major Istanbul street kills 6, wounds dozens, president says

A bomb exploded on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people and wounding dozens, Turkey's president said. The blast sent people fleeing as flames rose.

Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a typically crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals and lined with shops and restaurants. In one video, a loud bang could be heard and flames could be seen, as pedestrians turned and ran away.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a "treacherous attack" and said its perpetrators would be punished.

In addition to the six people killed, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that another 53 were wounded — casualty counts that Erdogan also gave.

A forensic technician works after the explosion on the busy pedestrian Istiklal street on Sunday. (Kemal Aslan/Reuters)

"It would be wrong to say this is undoubtedly a terrorist attack but the initial developments and initial intelligence from my governor is that it smells like terrorism," Erdogan told a news conference.

He did not say who was behind the attack but said that "efforts to defeat Turkey and the Turkish people through terrorism will fail today just as they did yesterday and as they will fail again tomorrow."

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast, but Istanbul and other Turkish cities have been targeted in the past by Kurdish separatists, Islamist militants and other groups.

'People froze': witness

Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the blast, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

"When I heard the explosion, I was petrified, people froze, looking at each other. Then people started running away. What else can you do," said Mehmet Akus, 45, a worker in a restaurant on Istiklal.

"My relatives called me, they know I work on Istiklal. I reassured them," he told Reuters.

People react following the explosion on Istiklal street. The area had been crowded as usual on the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families. (Kemal Aslan/Reuters)

A helicopter flew above the scene of the blast and a number of ambulances were parked in nearby Taksim Square.

The Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Past deadly bombings

Turkey's media watchdog imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on the explosion — a move that bans the use of close-up videos and photos of the blast and its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to some content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was limited.

Security and ambulances are shown at the scene after the explosion on Sunday. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

If confirmed, it would be the first major bomb blast in Istanbul in several years.

Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by the Islamic State group and outlawed Kurdish groups. More than 500 civilians and security personnel were killed in the attacks.

In one attack, twin bombings outside an Istanbul soccer stadium in December 2016 killed 38 people and wounded 155 in an attack claimed by an offshoot of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).