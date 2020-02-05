Turkish airline plane skids off runway, suffers serious damage

A plane skidded off the runway Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.

Television footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces. Turkey's NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding but said the blaze had been extinguished.

Turkey's transportation ministry said there were 177 passengers on board but that no one had been killed.

Istanbul's governor said at least 52 people were injured.

WATCH: Plane splits apart after sliding off runway in Turkey

NTV television quoted Transportation Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said emergency crews were still evacuating some passengers from the wreck but most of them were able to leave the plane on their own.

The airport has been closed down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport, the minister said.

The ministry said the accident was the result of a "rough landing."

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the plane is a Boeing 737.