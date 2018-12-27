A police diver jumped into a frozen lake to rescue a puppy stuck in the ice in the eastern Turkish province of Van on Wednesday.

Video released by the municipality of Van showed diver Burak Okten trying to break the ice around the dog with his arm and rescuing the puppy.

"It was the final moments, I barely made it. It's good we rescued [her]," Okten said after bringing the dog to safety.

The puppy, suffering from hypothermia, was wrapped in towels and taken to veterinary clinic after receiving CPR.

Municipal officials said she was receiving the necessary treatment for her condition and was expected to fully recover.