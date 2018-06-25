Turkey's main opposition candidate concedes election but warns of '1-man regime'

Turkey's main opposition candidate Muharrem Ince has conceded defeat in Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections, calling on the winner, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who returns as president, to end his divisive policies.

Ince told reporters on Monday: "I accept the results of the election."

Erdogan garnered 52.6 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial results. Ince, his closest rival, won 30.6 per cent.

Ince called on Erdogan to "be everyone's president, embrace everyone. That's what I would have done if I had won."

The 54-year-old politician criticized Turkey's new system, saying: "Turkey has cut off its links with democracy. It has cut off links with the parliamentary system. It is transitioning toward a one-man regime."

Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine, waves to supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara early Monday. Since a 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has consolidated power, jailed opponents and clamped down on journalists. (Presidency Press Service via AP)

Ince said he had garnered 15 million votes and would work to increase them to 30 million.

Five candidates ran against Erdogan.

Selahattin Demirtas, leader of the Pro-Kurdish HDP, surpassed the 10 per cent threshold needed to make it to parliament, winning a projected 67 seats of 600, according to unofficial results.

Demirtas, who has been in pretrial detention since November 2016 on terror-related charges, was forced to lead his campaign from prison and won 8.4 per cent of the presidential vote.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

On Monday, Demirtas tweeted: "While other candidates could stage 100 campaign rallies, I was able to send out 100 tweets.

"The fact that I was forced to campaign in detention conditions was the greatest injustice."