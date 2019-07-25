Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, a major player in the North African country's transition to democracy, has died at age 92, the presidency said Thursday.

A leading figure in the country's fortunes since 2011, Essebsi was hospitalized late last month after suffering what authorities described as a severe health crisis. He was taken to a military hospital on Wednesday.

"On Thursday morning, the president of the republic died at the military hospital in Tunis. The burial ceremony will be announced later," the presidency said in statement.

According to the constitution, the Speaker of parliament will temporarily serve as president.

Essebsi had been a prominent figure in Tunisia since the overthrow of veteran autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, followed by uprisings against authoritarian leaders across the Middle East, including in nearby Libya and Egypt.

After the overthrow of Ben Ali, Essebsi led the immediate transition as prime minister in 2011. He was elected president three years later and is considered the country's first democratically elected leader.

Parliamentary elections are expected to be held on Oct. 6, with a presidential vote on Nov. 17. They will be the third set of polls in which Tunisians have been able to vote freely following the 2011 revolution.

Essebsi had recently announced he wouldn't run in the November election, saying a younger person should lead the country.

'Tangible results need time'

Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring uprisings against dictatorship, with a new constitution and free elections in 2011 and 2014.

But political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment stands at about 15 per cent, up from 12 per cent in 2010, due to weak growth and low investment.

Threatened this year with a general strike, Essebsi acknowledged the problems he was unable to resolve.

"A democracy cannot be built in eight years," he said in January. "Tangible results need time."

Tunisia has been spared much of the violence seen elsewhere in the Middle East since 2011, although it has been the target of militant Islamists over the years.

Government troops have been battling militant groups in remote areas near the border with Algeria, while high unemployment has also stoked unrest in recent years.