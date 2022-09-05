Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Liz Truss named Britain's Conservative leader, new PM

Liz Truss was named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, taking power at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

Former foreign secretary prioritizing plan to tackle rising energy bills 

Liz Truss has said one of her first tasks as Britain's new prime minister will be to come up with a plan to tackle rising energy costs. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

More to come.

