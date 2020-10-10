Trump hosts White House gathering against the guidance of public health officials

U.S. President Donald Trump is making his first public appearance on Saturday since returning to the White House after his hospitalization for the coronavirus, welcoming hundreds of supporters to the South Lawn for an event that marks the return of political activities in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

Trump is addressing the large crowd even as the White House refuses to declare that he is no longer contagious and against the guidance of public health officials. He's also priming for a Florida rally on Monday.

Before the speech, White House officials said they had no information to release on whether the president was tested for COVID-19, meaning he would make his first public appearance without the White House verifying that he's no longer contagious.

Authorities stepped up security around the White House, where Trump spoke from the balcony at what is being called a "peaceful protest for law & order." Police and the Secret Service closed surrounding streets to vehicles and shut down Lafayette Square, the park near the White House that has long been a gathering place for public protest.

As questions linger about his health — and Democratic opponent Joe Biden steps up his own campaigning — Trump also planned to leave the Washington area for the first time since he was hospitalized for a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla. He is also increasing his radio and TV appearances with conservative interviewers, hoping to make up for lost time with just over three weeks until Election Day and millions already voting.

A crowd of Trump supporters gather on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

The president has not been seen in public — other than in White House-produced videos — since his return days ago from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the coronavirus.

Saturday's speech comes two weeks after his Rose Garden event that has been labelled a "super-spreader" for the virus. More than two dozen people linked to the White House have contracted COVID-19 since the president's Sept. 26 event announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court.