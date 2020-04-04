Trump fires watchdog who handled complaint that triggered impeachment
Senate intelligence committee informed of Trump's decision to fire Michael Atkinson
U.S. President Donald Trump has fired the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.
Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
Trump said in the letter that it is "vital" that he has confidence in the appointees serving as inspectors general, and "that is no longer the case with regard to this inspector general."
Atkinson was the first to inform Congress about an anonymous whistleblower complaint last year that described Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son. That complaint prompted a House investigation that ultimately resulted in Trump's impeachment.
The Senate acquitted Trump in February.
