U.S. President Donald Trump denied diplomats laughed at him during his speech before the UN General Assembly, and rebuffed accusations of sexual harassment during a lengthy news conference in New York on Wednesday.

"I heard smiles… They weren't laughing at me, they were laughing with me. We had fun," Trump told reporters, referring to the chortles heard on Tuesday after he boasted his government had accomplished more than "almost any administration in U.S. history."

"The fake news said people laughed at President Trump," he said.

'False charges'

Asked about the sexual assault allegations facing his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, Trump said he empathized with the judge as he, too, has faced similar complaints. Three women accused Trump of sexual misconduct during the run-up to the 2016 election. Other women, most notably porn star Stormy Daniels, have alleged they were paid "hush money" to keep quiet about Trump's affairs with them.

"I am a very famous person and I have had a lot of false charges made against me," Trump said. "Does it affect my thinking [related to] Judge Kavanaugh? Yes it does."

Trump continued to lambaste the media, referring to most of the assembled journalists as "fake news."

At one point, Mark Landler, a reporter from the New York Times requested to ask a question. Trump had been referring to the paper, as he often does, as the "failing New York Times."

Europe 1 reporter Xavier Yvon holds up a sign to get U.S. President Donald Trump's attention during a news conference on Wednesday. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

"Actually, we're kind of thriving, not failing these days," Landler responded.

"You're doing very well," Trump said, urging the reporter to say "Thank you, Mr. Trump" for the newspaper's increased business.

"I think I will stop short of that," Landler said.

Kurdish question

Trump at one point referred to a reporter from Kurdistan TV as "Mr. Kurd."

"Yes please, Mr. Kurd," Trump said, taking a question from journalist Rahim Rashidi, with Kurdistan TV, about what the U.S. will do to support the Kurds whose fighters played a key role in battling ISIS in Syria.

He went on to say that Kurds are "great people" and "great fighters."

"I like them a lot," Trump said. "We're trying to help them a lot… They fought with us. They died with us."

Rashidi later said he was thrilled with Trump's response and was not offended by the "Mr. Kurd" remark.