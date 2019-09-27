Pelosi concerned about whistleblower protection after audio of Trump comments surface

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced concern Friday over U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that suggested retaliation against people who helped an intelligence whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's phone call with Ukraine's leader is at the centre of the House impeachment probe.

In the call, Trump prods President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, who was involved in the Barack Obama administration's policy on Ukraine, in part during a time when his son Hunter sat on the board of a holding company for an energy company based there.

White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information on Trump's call, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, according to the whistleblower's complaint.

Trump lashed out Thursday, saying whoever provided information to the whistleblower is "close to a spy." He suggested that was treason, an act punishable by death.

Pelosi told MSNBC's Morning Joe show, "I'm concerned about some of the president's comments about the whistleblower."

In what was meant to be a salute to the workers from the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, Trump let loose with a threatening tone Thursday.

"I want to know who's the person — who's the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that's close to a spy," Trump said, according to audio released by the Los Angeles Times. "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason — we used to handle it a little differently than we do now."

Pelosi said the House panels conducting the impeachment probe will make sure there's no retaliation against people who provided information in the case. She declined to provide a timeline for the House impeachment investigation, saying "the facts will lead us."

"They will take the time that they need, and we won't have the calendar be the arbiter," she said, but she added, "it doesn't have to drag on."

She said she expects the impeachment probe to focus on Trump's pressure on the Ukrainian president at a time when he was temporarily withholding military aid to the country.

"I think we have to stay focused, as far as the public is concerned, on the fact that the president of the United States used taxpayer dollars to shake down the leader of another country for his own political gain," she said.

Pelosi was responding to a question on whether she was concerned about the handling of Trump phone calls with other foreign leaders. The whistleblower alleged they learned that senior White House officials were "directed" by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system where such records are typically stored.

She said Trump's actions put national security at risk.

"This is about the national security of our country, the president of the United States being disloyal to his oath of office, jeopardizing our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections," she said.

AG 'has gone rogue': Pelosi

Pelosi also had some choice words for Attorney General William Barr, who is mentioned in the rough transcript the White House released this week of the July 25 call in which Trump urges Zelensky to work with Barr and with Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to investigate Biden.

Barr is the nation's top law enforcement officer and has found himself repeatedly thrust into the political fray, as he did when he cast special counsel Robert Mueller's probe as a vindication for Trump. Mueller pointedly said he was not exonerating Trump of obstructing justice.

"He's going rogue," Pelosi said of the attorney general, although the Justice Department insists he was unaware the Republican president had said he would help investigate a political rival.

House intelligence Chair Adam Schiff has set a Friday deadline for Barr to hand over a range of Justice Department communications and correspondent about the complaint.

Aligning themselves with the White House, most Republican legislators at the hearing wasted few chances to try to undermine the unidentified whistleblower's credibility. They tried shifting the focus to Democrats and unproven theories, much like those used to attack Mueller when he testified about his Russia investigation over the summer.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau said Friday it is investigating activity at gas company Burisma between 2010-2012.

Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma's holding company in spring 2014.

"Changes to the board of Burisma Limited, which are currently the object of international attention, took place only in May 2014, and therefore are not and never were the subject of [the anti-corruption bureau's] investigation," the bureau's statement said.

Joe Biden led an international push to oust Ukraine's top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was perceived to be lax on dealing with allegations of corruption within the country. The firing of Shokin, in 2016, had the support of the European Union and International Money Fund.