Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene after being disqualified from Colorado ballot

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, is contesting the Dec. 19 Colorado Supreme Court decision that disqualified him under a constitutional provision barring anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

The state's high court had already put its decision on hold until Jan. 4, stating that Trump would remain on the ballot if he appealed.

WATCH | Barring Trump from ballots puts U.S. in 'strange' and 'dangerous' position: Barring Trump from ballots puts U.S. in 'strange' and 'dangerous' position Duration 1:17 Chris Galdieri, a politics professor at New Hampshire's Saint Anselm College, told CBC's Canada Tonight the fact that former U.S. president Donald Trump remains 'a force' in the Republican Party despite his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and two states now moving to bar him from their primary ballots adds to an already volatile political situation in the country.

Trump's filing places a politically explosive case before the nation's highest judicial body, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three of his own appointees. The justices' action will shape a wider effort to disqualify Trump from other state ballots as the 2024 election draws closer.

The attack on the Capitol was an attempt by Trump's supporters to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, which Trump falsely claims was the result of fraud.

The Colorado court's ruling marked the first time in history that Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment — the so-called disqualification clause — had been used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible for the White House.

WATCH | Explaining Trump 2024 and the U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause: Trump 2024 and the U.S. Constitution's 'insurrection' clause | About That Duration 10:12 The U.S. Constitution could disqualify former president Donald Trump from the 2024 election campaign because of his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Andrew Chang explains a rarely used section of the 14th Amendment and breaks down the arguments we'll hear in ongoing court cases.

Trump has also appealed a Maine state court decision barring him from the primary under the same constitutional provision at issue in the Colorado case.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Republican and unaffiliated voters, and backed by watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, seeking to bar Trump from the nominating primary and future elections under the disqualification clause.

Section 3 bars from holding office any "officer of the United States" who took an oath "to support the Constitution of the United States" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

The amendment was ratified in the aftermath of the U.S. Civil War of 1861-1865 in which southern states rebelled in a bid for secession.

WATCH | U.S. voters 'in limbo' until Supreme Court rules on Trump's eligibility: U.S. voters in 'limbo' until Supreme Court rules on Trump's eligibility, expert says Duration 1:24 The decision from Colorado's top court to ban Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot will likely spur efforts to convince other states' courts to do the same. But the U.S. Supreme Court could rule that voters, and not judicial bodies, should make that decision, Chris Galdieri, a politics professor based in New Hampshire, told CBC's Canada Tonight.

The 4-3 Colorado Supreme Court ruling reversed a lower court judge's conclusion that Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting his supporters to violence, but as president, he was not an "officer of the United States" who could be disqualified under the 14th Amendment.

The Colorado court concluded that Trump's role instigating violence at the Capitol as lawmakers met to certify the results of the 2020 election constituted engaging in insurrection, and that the presidency is covered by the insurrection provision.

"President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oath-breaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath-breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land. Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3," the majority wrote.

WATCH | Four things to watch in the 2024 U.S. presidential race: 2024 U.S. presidential race: 4 things to watch Duration 5:26 Americans head to the polls in November for what’s expected to be one of the most consequential presidential elections in U.S. history. CBC’s Paul Hunter breaks down four things to watch for as the high-stakes campaign unfolds over the next 10 months.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the case, the majority said, "We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

Trump's lawyers argued that his speech to supporters on the day of the riot was protected by his right to free speech, adding that the constitutional amendment does not apply to U.S. presidents and that Congress would need to vote to disqualify a candidate.

Courts have rejected several lawsuits seeking to keep Trump off the primary ballot in other states. Minnesota's top court rebuffed an effort to disqualify Trump from the Republican primary in that state but did not rule on his overall eligibility to serve as president.