Trump sues CNN for $475M US over claims of defamation
Network used its influence to defeat him politically, claims former U.S. president
Former U.S. president Donald Trump sued CNN for defamation on Monday, seeking $475 million US in punitive damages and claiming that the network had carried out a "campaign of libel and slander" against him.
Trump claims in his lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that the network had used its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically.
CNN declined to comment on the case.
Trump claims in the lawsuit that CNN has used such defamatory labels against him as "racist," "Russian lackey," "insurrectionist" and "Hitler."
The lawsuit comes as the former president faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for retaining government records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office in January 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?