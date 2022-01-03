Skip to Main Content
Trump, his children subpoenaed by New York attorney general in family business probe

New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former U.S. president Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James seeking testimony, documents from family

New York's attorney general has issued subpoenas to former former U.S. president Donald Trump and his two eldest children — Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family's business practices, according to a court filing Monday. (Evan Vucci/The Associated Press)

Attorney General Letitia James' office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump "in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled" by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

