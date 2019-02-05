Trump delivers state of the union to a divided Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Congress to "break decades of political stalemate" in tonight's state of the union speech.

Trump's primetime address comes at a critical moment in his presidency. He pushed his party into a 35-day government shutdown over border security last month, only to cave to Democrats, reopening the government without the $5.7 billion he was demanding in return to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

According to excerpts released in advance by the White House, Trump will tell the American people that the country is "winning each and every day," but has "a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens." And he will accuse "wealthy politicians and donors" of pushing "for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards."

A boy stands between posts in the U.S.-Mexico border fence as people on the American side ride horses in the distance in Tijuana's beach district. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

With another shutdown deadline coming Feb. 15, the president has few options for getting Congress to fund the wall, and risks further alienating his party if he tries to circumvent lawmakers by declaring a national emergency instead.

Trump is not expected to declare an emergency tonight, according to four people familiar with his plans who were not authorized to preview his remarks. That's in part because he's aware of Republican opposition and wants to avoid being booed in the House chamber. Still, the president is expected to hammer his case that the situation at the southern border represents a humanitarian and security crisis.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been praised for sticking to her position during the shutdown negotiations. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

This is Trump's first state of the union speech since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, putting many of his rivals in the room. Per tradition, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was praised by Democrats for her hardline negotiating during the shutdown, sat behind the president, right over his shoulder.

Senators who are running for president in 2020 are also in the audience, including Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Some Democratic women wore white, the colour favoured by early 20th-century suffragettes.

Democrat Stacey Abrams will deliver her party's response to Trump's speech. (John Amis/Associated Press)

Another Democratic star, Stacey Abrams, will deliver the party's response to Trump. Abrams narrowly lost her bid in November to become America's first black female governor, and party leaders are aggressively recruiting her to run for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

Trump's guests for the speech include Anna Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman whose life sentence for drug offences was commuted by the president, and Joshua Trump, a sixth-grade student from Wilmington, Del., who was allegedly bullied because of his last name. They are sitting with Melania Trump during the address.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of hypocrisy on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

As Trump's advisers touted bipartisanship earlier in the day, reality kept breaking through in the hours before the president's speech.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of "blatant hypocrisy," saying the president may want to talk about unity on Tuesday but "spends the other 364 days of the year dividing us."

Minutes later, Trump tweeted that Schumer was "just upset that he didn't win the Senate, after spending a fortune."

I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet. He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media! —@realDonaldTrump

Against that backdrop, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to keep the government open. Republican Sen. John Cornyn said he remains hopeful Congress can resolve the dispute by Feb. 15, when funding for some government agencies runs out.

"Democrats can call it a fence, the president can call it a wall and then we can call it a day, which I think is one way of skinning the cat," said Cornyn, who is a close adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.