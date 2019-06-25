Melania Trump's spokesperson named new White House press secretary

Melania Trump has announced that her spokesperson will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.

Melania Trump tweeted Tuesday that she "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

I am pleased to announce <a href="https://twitter.com/StephGrisham45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephGrisham45</a> will be the next <a href="https://twitter.com/PressSec?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PressSec</a> & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 - <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@potus</a> & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the <a href="https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WhiteHouse</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeBest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeBest</a> —@FLOTUS

Grisham, 42, was a fixture in the Arizona Republican Party, and was one of Trump's first hires for his presidential campaign, as a press aide in 2015. She served as a deputy press secretary in the White House when he took office in January 2017 and eventually moved over to Melania Trump's staff.

Grisham has been added to the White House team going with Trump to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

She will be the third White House press secretary since Trump was elected. The first, Sean Spicer, quit six months into his tenure.

Sanders had an often combative approach to the media, and she all but phased out the daily press briefings in the past several months. On the day she announced she was leaving, she had not briefed the press in more than three months.