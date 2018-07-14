Protesters gather as Trump visits Scotland ahead of Putin talks

Protests against U.S. President Donald Trump are continuing today as he wraps up a four-day tour in the U.K. with a two-day visit to Scotland, ahead of talks scheduled Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland.

Thousands of people are taking to the streets of Edinburgh, for what is being called the Carnival of Resistance, and dozens of protesters have rallied outside his two golf resorts in Scotland.

Most of those protesting outside the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, on the eastern coast of Scotland, were peaceful. One woman climbed onto a wall surrounding the golf resort, before she was helped down by police.

Others are demonstrating outside another Trump golf resort in western Scotland's Turnberry, where the president is staying for a private visit this weekend.

Demonstrators sit on the beach Saturday near the golf resort owned by Trump. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Police say they are trying to trace a paraglider who flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the Trump Turnberry resort.

Det.-Insp. Stephen McCulloch said the protester breached a no-fly zone over the hotel and committed a criminal offence.

Trump seen 'breaking into a trot': Greenpeace

The glider carried a banner reading "Trump: Well Below Par" on Friday night to protest his environmental and immigration policies. Greenpeace claimed that the protest forced Trump to take cover, with a statement saying "as the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot."

The group said it had informed police about the stunt 10 minutes before the glider arrived.

The U.S. president will spend the next two days at the Turnberry hotel in Scotland for what is being billed as a private visit, an opportunity to play a couple of rounds of golf before his meeting with the Russian president in Helsinki on Monday. (Peter Morrison/Associated Press)

The last time Trump travelled to Scotland was in 2016, hours after the Brexit vote and shortly after he became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. He created a media maelstrom as he held court with the press, compared pro-Brexit voters to his own supporters and mixed campaigning with business promotion in a way that was signature Trump.

Here is video from Trump's 2016 visit to Scotland, before he was U.S. president:

U.S. political panel discusses presumptive Republican nominee's Scotland visit and Hillary Clinton's short list of potential vice presidential picks 11:45

This time, his trip is likely to be less dramatic, as he spends the weekend out of the spotlight preparing for his high-stakes summit with Putin.

On Saturday, Trump could be seen playing golf at Turnberry, with several police officers standing nearby.

"I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf - my primary form of exercise!"' Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin."

Trump has long professed a special connection to Scotland, the land of his mother's birth. He owns two championship-level golf resorts in the country, including the seaside Turnberry. But ever since he ventured into Scotland a dozen years ago, Trump has been losing money and waging battles with longtime residents, wind farms and local politicians.

"President Trump knows this country probably better than any president in recent history," Trump's ambassador to the U.K, Robert "Woody" Johnson, told reporters ahead of Trump's trip.

Mother born in Scotland

Trump's mother, born Mary McLeod, was born in Stornoway, a place Trump has described as "serious Scotland." He says his mother adored the Queen and the "pomp and circumstance" of events like royal weddings.

"Any time the Queen was on television, my mother wanted to watch it," he told The Sun newspaper in an interview this week.

A demonstrator holds a placard near the golf resort owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, during his stay at the resort, in Turnberry, Scotland. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

But Trump has faced endless opposition as he's worked to renovate the Turnberry resort on the west coast and expand Trump International Golf Links Scotland, in Aberdeen.

David Milne, whose property overlooks Trump International Links, planned to mark the president's visit the same way he did the last time Trump appeared: flying the Mexican national flag over his house within sight of the clubhouse to protest Trump's hardline immigration views.

"He is the president of a country that is allies with us and we have to give a certain amount of respect to the office of the president, even if we think the incumbent is a complete idiot," said Milne. But, he added, "It would be better for a lot of people if he just stayed at home and saved the fuel."

The baby is back. A blimp resembling the U.S. president became airborne in Edinburgh on Saturday. It floated over Parliament Square in London on Friday. (Andrew Yates/Reuters)

Anger at Trump has been especially hot in Aberdeen, where Trump's plans have been mired in controversy from the day the president bought the land in 2006. Neighbours have accused Trump of harassment and bullying to get them to sell land, and a local fisherman became a national hero of sorts when he refused to sell to Trump, despite a $690,000 offer.

The Trump Organization was initially turned down for approval to build on legally protected dunes, but the Scottish government eventually granted permission because of a pledge to create around 6,000 jobs, a five-star hotel with 450 rooms and two golf courses worth 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion Cdn). So far, only one course has been built along with a clubhouse and a boutique hotel with 16 rooms.

Trump looks toward police officers as he plays golf at his Turnberry resort. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

Conservationists also claim the course risks damaging an important site of special scientific interest. And a few months before Trump clinched the Republican nomination, he lost a court fight to stop an offshore windmill farm near the North Sea resort.

While Trump likes to brag about the properties — during a news conference at the NATO summit in Brussels he called Turnberry "a magical place" — they've also been losing money. A financial report filed by Trump's company with the British government last year showed it had lost millions of dollars on the two properties and losses had more than doubled in 2016 to 17.6 million pounds ($23 million). It was the third year in a row of losses. Revenue also fell sharply.

Asked about the losses, The Trump Organization emailed a statement that pointed to Turnberry's positives: "Trump Turnberry is one of the most spectacular properties anywhere on the world and we are incredibly proud of its continued success. The Ailsa, home to four Open Championships including the famous 1977 'Duel in the Sun' was recently listed as .10 in the World by Golf Digest and .16 in the World by Golf Magazine."

During his last visit to Scotland, Trump created a made-for-TV spectacle as he held a press conference at his course in Aberdeen. Reporters in golf carts followed Trump as he moved from hole to hole, holding court along the way. The event also doubled as an advertisement for the course, with Trump extolled its North Sea views as among "the great sights of the world."

$200M spent on restoring property

Trump also spent the visit hailing Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and drawing parallels between Brexit voters and the anger driving his own presidential campaign. That, despite the fact that Scotland voted against Brexit.

"I love to see people take their country back," he said at a news conference marking a $200 million-plus rehabilitation of Turnberry.

Several dozen protesters demonstrated outside the resort but were kept at a distance from the candidate and course. But one man wearing a Turnberry fleece briefly interrupted the news conference by tossing a box of golf balls emblazoned with the Nazi logo.

This time, anti-Trump organizers planned a series of protests. Among them: a "carnival of resistance" outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, expected to attract busloads of protesters from across the country. Other smaller demonstrations were also planned, including outside the president's golf courses. Police Scotland have drafted 5,000 officers to provide extra security at a cost of up to 5 million pounds ($6.6 million).

Kirsty Haigh of Scotland United Against Trump said, "Trump likes to talk up his Scottish connections, but we are going to show that his politics are not welcome here."

