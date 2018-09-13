Skip to Main Content
Trump disputes Puerto Rico death toll, blames Democrats for making him 'look bad'
New

U.S. President Donald Trump is rejecting the widely accepted death toll in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, claiming without evidence that "3,000 people did not die."

Governor raised death toll from 64 to 2,975 last month based on independent study

The Associated Press ·
U.S. President Donald Trump is disputing an independent study that found nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico in the six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

Trump made the comments Thursday on Twitter as Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas.

Last month, Puerto Rico's governor raised the U.S. territory's official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975, after an independent study found the number of people who succumbed in the aftermath had been severely undercounted.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz responded to Trump's comments Thursday morning in a series of messages on Twitter.

The estimate of nearly 3,000 dead in the six months after Maria devastated the island in September 2017 and knocked out the entire electrical grid was made by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University.

The study says the original estimates were so low because doctors on the island had not been trained to properly classify deaths after a natural disaster.

The elderly and impoverished were hardest hit by the hurricane.

Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole weeks after Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria last September. (Alvin Baez/Reuters)

With files from CBC News

