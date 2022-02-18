Skip to Main Content
U.S. agency informs Justice Department after classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday.

National Archives and Records Administration was responding to House committee

The Associated Press ·
Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Florence, Ariz., on Jan. 15. Trump took documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that included classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they'll do.

