U.S. agency informs Justice Department after classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
National Archives and Records Administration was responding to House committee
The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former U.S. president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.
In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.
House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they'll do.
