Trump says FBI agents have raided his Florida home

Former U.S. president Donald Trump says his estate in Palm Beach, Fla., has been raided by FBI agents.

Though Trump released a statement Monday saying agents were searching his Mar-a-Lago estate, a U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said they had no comment when asked if Attorney General Merrick Garland had authorized the search.

"After working and co-operating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in his statement Monday.

However, the Justice Department has launched a preliminary investigation into Trump's removal of records to the Florida estate, a source familiar with the matter told The Associated Press in April.

That investigation comes after the U.S. national archives and records administration in February notified Congress that it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump's Florida home, some of which contained classified materials.

The U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee at that time announced it was expanding an investigation into Trump's actions and asked the archives to turn over additional information.

Jan. 6 committee hearing

The alleged raid on Mar-a-Lago comes as Trump considers a third White House bid.

All this comes as a congressional panel continues to probe the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Its vice-chair, Liz Cheney, has said the committee could make multiple referrals to the Justice Department seeking criminal

charges against Trump.

Trump, in turn, has accused the panel of conducting a sham investigation.