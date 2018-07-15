U.S. President Donald Trump says "nothing bad ... maybe some good" will come out of his summit Monday with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Finland.

When asked in a television interview, "What's your goal from the Putin meeting?" Trump said he's going into it with "low expectations. I'm not going with high expectations."

He told CBS News that he "hadn't thought" about asking Putin to extradite the dozen Russian military intelligence officers indicted this past week in Washington on charges related to the hacking of Democratic targets in the 2016 U.S. election, but said that "certainly I'll be asking about it."

The pair will meet one-on-one, with no clear agenda, no advisers and no cameras.

WATCH: President Trump tells <a href="https://twitter.com/jeffglor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeffglor</a> that he is going into the Helsinki summit with "low expectations" and that he will consider asking Russia to extradite agents indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. More on <a href="https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FaceTheNation</a> Sunday. <a href="https://t.co/Sfiws0Rtvd">https://t.co/Sfiws0Rtvd</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vo5tSs4eeg">pic.twitter.com/Vo5tSs4eeg</a> —@CBSEveningNews

The United States has no extradition treaty with Moscow and can't compel Russia to hand over citizens, and a provision in Russia's constitution prohibits extraditing its citizens to foreign countries.

Trump is blaming the Democratic National Committee for "allowing themselves to be hacked."

The U.S. president taped the interview Saturday in Scotland, a day before he was set to leave for Helsinki for the summit. CBS released excerpts on Sunday.

Trump says he believes such get-togethers are beneficial. He cites his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June as "a good thing" and says "having meetings with Russia, China, North Korea, I believe in it."

The president says "nothing bad is going to come out of it (Helsinki), and maybe some good will come out."

​