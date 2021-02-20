Trump to make 1st post-presidential appearance at upcoming conservative gathering in Florida

Former U.S. president Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida next weekend.

Ian Walters, spokesperson for the American Conservative Union, confirmed that Trump will be speaking at the group's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 28.

Trump is expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden's efforts to undo Trump's immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

Trump gives a thumbs-up to supporters as he rides by in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 15. (Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post/The Associated Press)

CPAC is being held this year in Orlando, Fla., and will feature a slew of former Trump administration officials and others who represent his wing of the party, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., after leaving the White House on Jan. 20. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/The Associated Press)

Trump has been keeping a relatively low profile since he retired from the White House to Palm Beach, Fla., in January, but he re-emerged last week to conduct a series of phone-in interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Trump has a long history with CPAC, which played a key role in his emergence as a political force.

WATCH | Trump acquitted in 2nd impeachment trial: How it played out: