Trump says he will do 'alternative' event to usual state of the union address

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will do an "alternative" event since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has blocked him from giving his state of the union address to a joint session of Congress while the government remains partially shut down.

Trump said at the White House Wednesday the cancellation was a "disgrace." He did not detail his next move, saying, "We will be announcing what we're doing."

Pelosi told Trump in a letter Wednesday the Democratic-controlled House won't pass the required measure for him to give the nationally televised speech from the House floor on Tuesday.

Trump said he was planning a "really important speech" and called Pelosi's move a "great blotch on the country that we all love." He argued Pelosi was blocking him because she doesn't want to hear "the truth" about border security.

Speech a hostage to the standoff

Pelosi's letter said: "I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the president's state of the union address in the House chamber until government has opened."

Passage of such a resolution is required before the president can speak in the House.

Trump earlier said on Wednesday he planned to deliver the speech in the House chamber as scheduled, rejecting Pelosi's request that he delay it.

The speech, typically used by presidents to announce their policy goals for the coming year, has become a hostage to the standoff between Trump and congressional Democrats over his demands for funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.