Trump turns from pomp to business in U.K. visit

Moving from pageantry to policy during his state visit to Britain, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to "stick around" to complete a British-U.S. trade deal, adding to this recent chapter of uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship.

The president, whose praise for May comes after spending days touting her possible successors, met with the prime minister and corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom as part of a day of negotiations ahead of a news conference on Trump's second day on British soil. The leaders' top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once — or if — Britain leaves the European Union.

May's future has been tied to the failure to secure a Brexit deal. On Friday, just days after Trump departs England, she will resign as head of the Conservative Party though remain as prime minister until her successor has been chosen. Trump has been sharply critical of May in the past but only had warm words for her Tuesday and urged her to stay to "get this deal done."

"I think we'll have a very, very substantial trade deal," said Trump, extolling its virtues for both nations. "I think that this is something we both want to do ... we're going to get it done."

He and first lady Melania Trump paid a visit to Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth greeted them with a smile. The evening ended with a lavish state dinner.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31 unless both sides agree to an extension. Its position is in flux because May is stepping down as party leader Friday, setting in motion a race to succeed her as prime minister.

It is traditional for U.S. and other world leaders to not weigh in on another's domestic politics. But Trump hasn't let that stop him. Trump told the Sunday Times in an interview that Britain should "walk away" from talks and refuse to pay a $49 billion US divorce bill if it doesn't get better terms from the EU.

The president also said Brexit party leader Nigel Farage, an outspoken advocate of leaving the EU without a deal, should be given a role in the negotiations.

Trump also took the unusual step of saying that Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson would make an "excellent" leader for Britain.

Previous Next

The meeting with business leaders at St. James' Palace will bring together 10 leading companies — five from the UK and five from the United States. They'll explore where co-operation could benefit both sides.

CEOs and senior representatives from BAE Systems, GlaxoSmithKline, National Grid, Barclays, Reckitt Benckiser, JP Morgan, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs International, Bechtel and Splunk are expected to attend.

Return of the baby blimp

A giant inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump as a pouting baby in a diaper flew outside the British Parliament in London ahead of what is expected to be one of the city's largest protests against a foreign leader.

"We're trying to remind the president how unwelcome he is in this country," said Leo Murray, 42, the co-creator of the six-metre-high blimp.

A six-metre high blimp depicting Trump as a baby made its return outside Parliament in London. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters)

"We're also, in a light-hearted way, trying to articulate the strength of feeling against Donald Trump and his politics of hate," he said. "We want to put a smile on people's faces as well as make a serious point."

The blimp, which was first used during Trump's visit to London last year, rose a few meters off the ground.

In central London, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will join tens of thousands of protesters in a "Carnival of Resistance" to voice their opposition to the president.

Jeremy Corbyn, who will speak at the rally after snubbing Monday night's banquet at Buckingham Palace, said it was an "opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country."

Among those taking part will be environmental activists, anti-racism campaigners and women's rights protesters.

As often happens when Trump travels overseas, norms were shattered, including when the president complained about his television viewing options in the foreign capital and urged people to punish CNN by boycotting its parent company, AT&T.

Following Tuesday's focus on business and trade, Trump will use the next two days to mark the 75th anniversary of the June 6, 1944, D-Day landing, likely the last significant commemoration most veterans of the battle will see. The events will begin in Portsmouth, England, where the invasion was launched, and then move across the Channel to France, where Allied forces began to recapture Western Europe from the Nazis.