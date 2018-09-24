Trump says 2nd summit with North Korea likely 'quite soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump raised hopes at the United Nations on Monday that a second meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un could occur "quite soon," striking a conciliatory tone one year after he used his debut at the UN to deride the autocrat as "Little Rocket Man" and threaten to "totally destroy North Korea" if the U.S. were forced to defend itself or allies.

Trump praised Kim as "very open" and "terrific," despite the glacial pace of progress toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

"It was a different world," Trump said Monday of his one-time moniker for the North Korean leader. "That was a dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time."

Trump began his second visit to the UN with a brief meeting on the global drug trade before sitting down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who delivered a personal message to Trump from Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week in Pyongyang.

"You are the only person who can solve this problem," Moon said to Trump, relaying Kim's words.

Trump, for his part, said, "We are in no rush. We are in no hurry" to bring about a nuclear agreement. U.S. officials are insisting that economic sanctions remain in place against the North until it eliminates its nuclear program.

Just 12 months ago, Trump denounced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and called him 'Rocket Man' during his speech before the General Assembly. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been tasked with bringing about the second summit, despite an assessment by U.S. officials that the North has not followed through on its commitments to take steps toward denuclearization. Pompeo defended Trump's decision to seek another meeting despite the slow progress.

"We've been at this the other way an awfully long time and failed," Pompeo said, adding: "We tried to do details. We tried to do step for step. We tried to do trade for trade. Each of those failed."

"We're bringing the two senior leaders, the individuals who can actually make the decisions that will move this process forward," in hopes they can make a breakthrough, he said.

New U.S.-South Korea trade deal

Trump said the location for the second summit is still to be determined, but officials have said the U.S. leader is holding out hope it could take place on American soil. Such a move would itself present a complex political and logistical challenge for the North Korean leader. His trip to Singapore in June for the inaugural summit was anything but trivial.

Trump has often fondly invoked the Singapore summit, a made-for-TV event that attracted the world's media attention and largely received positive marks from cable pundits — reviews that were not repeated for his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki the following month.

Trump and Moon on Monday signed a new version of the U.S.-South Korean trade agreement, marking one of Trump's first successes in his effort to renegotiate economic deals on more favourable terms for the United States.

Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the General Assembly on Monday. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Trump labelled the agreement a "very big deal" and a "historic milestone in trade." He also said it makes significant improvements to reduce the trade deficit between the countries, and that it will help U.S. automobiles, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products gain better access to Korean markets.

Some U.S. officials worry that South Korea's eagerness to restore relations with the North — known as its "sunshine policy" — could reduce sanctions pressure on Kim's government, hampering efforts to negotiate a nuclear accord.

The nuclear threat was on the agenda at Trump's first meeting in New York, a dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Manhattan on Sunday night. Abe stands first among world leaders in cultivating a close relationship with the president through displays of flattery that he has used to advance his efforts to influence the unpredictable American leader.

Trump is set to address the UN General Assembly Tuesday morning and will chair a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday on counter-proliferation.