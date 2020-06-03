Trump says he likely won't order military to respond to protests

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he did not believe that he would need to use troops to counter domestic protests sparked by a police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

"It depends, I don't think we'll have to," Trump said when asked in an interview with Newsmax TV whether he would send the military to any cities after sometimes violent protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Trump had previously said that he could use military forces in states that have failed to crack down on the violent protests.

WATCH | Trump warns of crackdowns Monday:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests. Trump said he would mobilize the military to end "lawlessness" and blamed anarchists and Antifa for fomenting unrest during demonstrations against police violence. 3:27

On Monday, Trump threatened to deploy the military to states in which violent protests over police brutality could not be quelled. He made the announcement the same day police under federal command forced back protestors so he could walk to a nearby church and hold up a Bible for a photo op.

Protests have continued in cities throughout the United States, and in other countries.