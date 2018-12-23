Deputy chief Patrick Shanahan to replace Mattis as Trump's defence secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was replacing Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Jan. 1 with Deputy Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan in an acting capacity after Mattis resigned over policy differences and offered to stay in his post for two more months.

Mattis's resignation letter implicitly criticized Trump's foreign policies and his treatment of military allies after the president's decision to pull troops out of Syria.

"Because you have a right to a secretary of defence whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis said in his resignation letter, released by the Pentagon.

Trump announced Shanahan's appointment in a tweet Sunday, calling the former Boeing Co executive "very talented."

In a shock announcement on Wednesday, Trump said he was withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria, a decision that upended American policy in the region.