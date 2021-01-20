Donald Trump, wife Melania depart the White House

Donald Trump departed the White House for final time as president, travelling to Florida instead of successor Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump, along with his wife, Melania, walked to the White House lawn and boarded the Marine One helicopter that took off just after 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday for Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he will preside over a military-style sendoff before boarding Air Force One one last time to fly to Florida.

Trump is the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony since Andrew Johnson more than a century and a half ago.

The couple will land in Florida and make their way by motorcade to their Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

His arrival at Mar-a-Lago is being timed to get him behind the wall of the resort before Trump's term as president expires at noon.

