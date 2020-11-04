Skip to Main Content
Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote count in Michigan
U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in the battleground state of Michigan.

Campaign claims it did not have access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 4, 2020. The Trump campaign said it has filed a lawsuit Wednesday to halt vote counting in Michigan. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The latest count gives Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."

He says a suit was filed Wednesday in the Michigan Court of Claims "to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted."

Michigan is a critical battleground state that helped deliver Trump the presidency four years ago, along with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Neither Wisconsin or Pennsylvania has been called yet.

This is a breaking story. More to come. 

