Skip to Main Content
North Korea talks of 'security threats' to U.S. ahead of summit

North Korea talks of 'security threats' to U.S. ahead of summit

North Korea's state media said on Sunday that the people of the United States would "never be cleared of security threats" if this week's nuclear talks in Vietnam end without results.
Thomson Reuters ·
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi, hoping to build on their historic summit in Singapore last June, the first between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

North Korea's state media said on Sunday that the people of the United States would "never be cleared of security threats" if this week's nuclear talks in Vietnam end without results.

The North's official KCNA news agency criticized U.S. Democrats and others for "plotting to disrupt" a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi.

KCNA accused the Trump administration of "lending an ear" to opponents of dialogue, even after the United States launched diplomatic efforts with North Korea.

"If the upcoming DPRK-U.S. negotiations end without results as wished by the opponent forces, the U.S. people will never be cleared of the security threats that threw them into panic and then responsibility will be placed on those due," KCNA said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The summit is scheduled for Feb. 27-28 in Hanoi and follows the leaders' first, historic face-to-face meeting last June in Singapore.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us