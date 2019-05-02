Trump formally nominates U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft for UN post
Craft helped negotiate U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement
U.S. President Donald Trump has formally submitted to the Senate the nomination of Kelly Craft to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Craft is currently Washington's ambassador to Canada. In February, Trump had said he had selected Craft for the UN job.
Craft, a Kentucky native, was a member of the U.S. delegation to the UN General Assembly under president George W. Bush's administration.
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell backed Craft for the post.
As U.S. ambassador to Canada, Craft played a role in facilitating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Craft has been ambassador during a low point in relations. Last year, Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weak and dishonest.
