Trump failed to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena to testify, panel says

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the congressional committee investigating his supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol last year, the panel said on Monday.

The Jan. 6 select committee announced on Oct. 21 that it had sent a subpoena to Trump requiring documents be submitted by Nov. 4 and for him to appear for deposition testimony beginning on or about Nov. 14.

On Nov. 4, it said it had agreed to give Trump an extension before producing the documents after hearing from one of his attorneys. But the panel said then that it wanted the documents the next week and that the Nov. 14 deadline remained in place.

Former President Trump has refused to comply with the Select Committee’s subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition.<br><br>His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly. —@January6thCmte

"The truth is that Donald Trump, like several of his closest allies, is hiding from the Select Committee's investigation and refusing to do what more than a thousand other witnesses have done," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement.

Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to the congressional panel.

The committee has held a series of hearings as it seeks to make its case to the public that Trump was largely responsible for the deadly assault on Congress while lawmakers met to formally declare his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

The panel has not said how it will proceed if Trump disregards the subpoena request.

WATCH | Trump blasted the committee's subpoena, but never said whether he would comply: