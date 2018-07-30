Trump says Italy 'doing the right thing' by curbing legal and illegal immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday praised Italy's new premier for his handling of immigration issues, and says the two leaders will discuss trade and the military.

Prior to meeting with Giuseppe Conte at the White House, Trump said Italy "has taken a very firm stance on the border" and other European countries should follow their lead on migration issues.

"I agree very much with what you are doing with respect to migration, and illegal immigration, and even legal immigration," Trump told Conte in the Oval Office as reporters looked on. "He has taken a very firm stance on the border, a stance that few countries have taken. And frankly he is doing the right thing in my opinion."

At a news conference after the pair met, Trump spoke of the "enormous strain" Italy has faced and tied it to his own desire to push through comprehensive immigration reform.

"We're the laughingstock of the world," said Trump. "We have the worst immigration laws anywhere in the world."

With Interior Minister Matteo Salvini of the League Party at the forefront of the efforts, the new coalition government in Italy has pushed for other European Union nations to accept tens of thousands of migrants coming across the Mediterranean Sea every year.

Italy has committed operational resources to help patrols off the coast of Libya, the busiest departure point, to deter migrants arriving by boat.

Trump's forceful comments came as politicians back in Italy hurled accusations over an incident that has drawn national attention.

Discus thrower Daisy Osakue talks with reporters outside a hospital in Turin on Monday. The 22-year-old risks missing the European Athletics Championships after being hit in the eye with an egg that damaged her cornea, in a possible racist attack. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

Discus thrower Daisy Osakue, born in Italy to Nigerian parents, was training for the upcoming European championships on the weekend when assailants hurled eggs at her face. She suffered a cornea injury.

Local police questioned whether she had been victim of racism, saying there had been similar assaults that had targeted white locals. However, opposition politicians swept aside those concerns and the violence dominated local media.

"The attacks against people of different colour skin is now an EMERGENCY. This is now obvious, NOBODY can deny it, especially if they sit in government," former centre-left prime minister Matteo Renzi wrote on Twitter.

At least eight migrants from various African countries have been shot by air rifles since the start of June in possible racist attacks. In addition, a Roma baby was hit by an air pellet and risks being paralyzed for life. The Italian who fired the gun has denied aiming at the child.

Previous criticisms of Europe

The UN migration agency (OIM) said there had been 11 racist attacks in Italy since mid-June. "[This represents] an

extremely worrying trend of violence and racism," it said.

Salvini, in a statement in response to the clamour over Osakue, rejected as "nonsense" allegations that Italy has an issue.

"Is there a racism emergency in Italy? Don't be stupid," said Salvini.

Saying he stood alongside any victim of violence, he added: "Certainly the mass immigration allowed by the left hasn't helped matters."

For his part, Trump has commented several times since becoming president on the subject of immigration in Europe.

In an interview earlier this month with British tabloid The Sun, he said that immigration had "changed the fabric" of the continent.

"I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad," said Trump. "I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn't exist ten or 15 years ago."

Trump did not elaborate on what he thought were the characteristics of European culture.

Trump has also seized upon incidents in Sweden and Germany to support his belief that immigration is tied to rising crime rates.

Most controversially, he retweeted an anti-Muslim social media post last year from far-right group Britain First, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Theresa May.

Months later, Trump told Piers Morgan of ITV in an interview that he was unaware of the group's history.

"If you are telling me they're horrible people, horrible racist people, I would certainly apologize if you'd like me to do that," he said.

While the issue of how to process asylum seekers continues to pose a significant challenge for the European Union, statistics recently released by the EU's asylum office indicated that applications had dropped off significantly in 2017 from the previous year's total.

Domestically, immigration continues to be a preoccupation for Trump, even as his administration has experienced vociferous criticism in recent weeks over a policy of separating children from adults who made a claim for asylum after arriving between points of entry.

In tweets on both Sunday and Monday, and at the news conference with Conte, Trump said he's willing to close the government in the fall over border security issues, including money he wants to build a desired wall along parts of the southern border shared with Mexico.

Trump campaigned on the promise of building a wall to deter illegal immigration and making Mexico pay for it. Mexico has refused.

We must have Border Security, get rid of Chain, Lottery, Catch & Release Sanctuary Cities - go to Merit based Immigration. Protect ICE and Law Enforcement and, of course, keep building, but much faster, THE WALL! —@realDonaldTrump

Trump has received some wall money from Congress, and likely will get more, though the total is short of the $25 billion US he has requested.

Both the Senate and the House will have a short window to act before government funding expires at midnight Sept. 30.

Republicans are cool to Trump's threats of a shutdown so close to upcoming congressional elections. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell predicted in a radio interview last week that a shutdown that close to the Nov. 6 midterm elections would not happen.