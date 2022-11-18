Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee Trump classified documents investigation

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Jack Smith as special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former president Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump declared his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — Smith will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

Smith is a U.S. prosecutor with experience in both high-level international cases and political investigations. In 2018, he became chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, and investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

He previously served as vice-president and head of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America and investigaton co-ordinator for the International Criminal Court's prosecutor's office.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

There was no immediate reason provided for the decision or its timing.

Garland has spoken repeatedly of his singular focus on the facts, the evidence and the law in the Justice Department's decision-making and of his determination to restore political independence to the agency following the tumultuous years of the Trump administration.

And there does not seem to be an obvious conflict like the one that promoted the last appointment of a special counsel to handle Trump-related investigations.

The Trump Justice Department named former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into potential co-ordination between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign.